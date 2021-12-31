Bishop Sycamore, for getting itself broadcast on ESPN despite being a fake school and not winning a game in two years

The Tour de France Sign Lady, whose decision to aggressively brandish a message of good tidings to her grandparents led to the most infamous pile-up in modern cycling history

Antonio Brown, who jeopardized his career all over again with his inexplicable decision to (allegedly) forge a COVID vaccination card

Neil Olshey, because we’re 20-plus years into the new millennium and he still believes that berating people is the winning way to manage

Tom Brady, all-time underrated Idiot, who not only rescued Antonio Brown’s career but threw a tantrum as a grown-ass 45-year-old man while getting shut out.

La’el Collins, who attempted to bribe an NFL drug test collector. When that failed and he was facing a five-game suspension, the Players Association intervened and negotiated the number of games down to two. But that was not enough for Collins, who appealed the ruling, only for an arbitrator to determine the evidence against him was so plentiful and absurd that he deserved the original, five-game penalty. And then, just three months later, he PUNCHED A MAN WEARING A FOOTBALL HELMET

Kadarius Toney, who ALSO PUNCHED A MAN WEARING A FOOTBALL HELMET

The IIHF: The pandemic led to the cancellation of multiple tournaments, including the women’s U18 worlds, but they tried to go ahead with the men’s World Juniors right up until rising cases among the teams forced that annual spectacle to be scrubbed

Mike Leach, for his endless whining about players doing anything in their own self-interest, from transfers to bowl opt-outs

Lincoln Riley, For saying he was committed to Oklahoma, then leaving for USC less than a week later

Shad Khan, who hired Urban Meyer. Enough said

Brian Kelly, for adopting a terrible Southern accent after spending less than 72 hours in Louisiana and proceeding to test it out in front of thousands of LSU basketball fans. Also for this dance

Weston McKennie: We know Nashville is the Bachelorette Party Capital Of The World, but you can’t turn it off for just a couple days, dude?