For a player with such a high IQ on the basketball court, John Stockton’s lack thereof when it comes to science is simply astonishing. Stockton’s public image took a hit with many in 2022 for his vaccine idiocy, especially early in the year.

After coming out as an anti-vax xer in 2021, Stockton continued to double down, getting kicked out of a Gonzaga game for refusing to wear a mask in January. Stockton’s alma mater would go on to suspend his season tickets, essentially barring him from attending games. Like many other confused Americans, Stockton feels that his hours of internet research and “sleuthing” override actual science and trained medical professionals who have been on the frontline battling COVID-19 for nearly three years.

One of the craziest, more outlandish things to leave Stockton’s lips this year was his rant in the Spokesman-Review. During this interview, Stockton claims athletes are “dropping dead” during games due to COVID after being vaccinated.

“I think it’s highly recorded now, there’s 150 I believe now – it’s over 100 professional athletes dead, professional athletes, the prime of their life, dropping dead that are vaccinated, right on the pitch, right on the field, right on the court.”

This level of idiocy should be quarantined and kept away from the general public with its nonsensical babbling. If that wasn’t bad enough, Stockton then came to the defense of one of the January 6 rioters. The NBA’s all-time assists leader typed up a letter in support of Capitol invader Janet Buhler. Of course, this fool doesn’t think the other fools did anything wrong in storming the capitol. They say God takes care of babies and fools. There weren’t babies out there as far as we know, but there’s damn sure a bunch of fools who think this behavior was acceptable.