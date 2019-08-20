For the second night in a row, a daring squirrel has invaded the field at the Twins’ stadium. Monday night the furry fellow invaded the home dugout and sent several players fleeing in terror. Tuesday night our intrepid rodent pal bolted down the first baseline, nutmegged a baserunner, briefly leapt into the crowd, and finally vanished under the rolled tarp. God bless this mischievous beast.

What motivated its mad dash across the infield in the middle of an at-bat? Who cares? How dare you question the motives of Twins Squirrel. Frankly I am disgusted at the impertinence of the question. How could anyone look at this majestic critter and think it owes anyone an explanation.



Squirrel.