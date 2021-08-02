T5. Montreal Canadiens

It can’t be a good sign when the owner of a team has to put out a letter to the fans apologizing for the team’s draft pick. It’s an even worse one when he completely botches that letter. So has gone the past week in Montreal.

The Montreal Canadiens, despite all sense of decency and Logan Mallioux’s own preferences, drafted a man in the first round who was criminally convicted in Sweden in 2020 for sharing an intimate photo of a woman amongst his teammates without her permission. And Mallioux compounded matters by never really apologizing for it according to her. Whatever grade you might attach to the crime, it’s a violation of her.

We have become sadly accustomed to teams “doing it anyway,” when it comes to signing or drafting (or not suspending) a player involved in such criminal behavior.

They know the dance, and they go through it with all the sincerity and emotion of a hungover sloth. The Canadiens seemed genuinely b ewildered that there was even an outcry. Which led to words like “consequences,” “concerns,” and “understanding,” which clearly the Habs don’t know the definition of.

It was an organization-wide “we’re sorry you’re offended” without ever taking ownership of why anyone would be. What’s clear is that no one in the Montreal front office thought it was a big deal, and had no idea how to react when it became one.

But of course, no one got fired over it. Again, not “understanding” “consequences.”