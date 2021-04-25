If Caitlyn Jenner were a Black woman running for governor of California, Brett Favre would have already said something

Caitlyn Jenner, soon-to-be Republican California gubernatorial candidate. Photo : Getty Images

Racism is an easy thing to spot, especially when you have examples. And given that hating someone solely based on the color of their skin has always been a stupid premise, you can see why Brett Favre looks like a fool.



Mr. “Stick to S ports” has conveniently gone silent in the wake of one of the greatest American athletes entering politics, as Caitlyn Jenner is throwing her hat in the gubernatorial race in California. According to Axios, the “longtime Republican, is seeking to replace Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom in a recall election, hoping her celebrity status and name recognition can yield an upset in the nation’s most populous state.”

A few weeks ago, Favre couldn’t wait to open his mouth to complain about athletes kneeling and bringing awareness to racism and police brutality, as he feels it’s “created more turmoil than good.

“I know when I turn on a game, I want to watch a game. I want to watch players play and teams win, lose, come from behind,” Favre told Andrew Klavan on The Daily Wire. “I want to watch all the important parts of the game, not what’s going on outside of the game, and I think the general fan feels the same way.

“I can’t tell you how many people have said to me, ‘I don’t watch anymore; it’s not about the game anymore.’ And I tend to agree.”

Things got worse last week when Favre went even further by trying to paint Derek Chauvin as a sympathetic figure. “I find it hard to believe, and I’m not defending Derek Chauvin in any way — I find it hard to believe, first of all, that he intentionally meant to kill George Floyd,” he said on his podcast, Bolling With Favre, a day after Chauvin was found guilty on all counts. “That being said, his actions were uncalled for,” Favre added. “I don’t care what color the person is on the street. I don’t know what led to that video that we saw where his knee is on his neck, but the man had thrown in the towel.”

Funny enough, we do know what led to the video. Favre is just too lazy — a trait quite often found amongst racists — to educate himself. But, given Favre’s aversion to athletes doing anything besides being dumb jocks, you would think that he would be up in arms about a former Olympian who was once hailed as the “world’s greatest athlete” attempting to becoming the leader of this country’s largest state.

For the “why do you have to make everything about race?” crowd, I didn’t. Favre did, as race seems to be the only reason why he hasn’t said anything about Jenner. Ironically enough, Favre is a Trump guy and broke his own rule last year when he publicly supported him.

And since Favre is a believer in Trump’s politics, he probably loves the fact that Jenner’s team includes Tony Fabrizio (Trump’s top pollster in 2016 and 2020), Steven Cheung (a former Trump White House and campaign communications hand), and Brad Parscale (Trump’s former campaign manager). If Jenner were Black, we would have heard from him by now. But since he doesn’t seem to take issue with white athletes being involved in politics, he suddenly has nothing to say.

As an American citizen, Favre has the right to voice his support for any political candidate he wants to, and he should. Because by taking part in letting your political affiliations known, you make it easier for people to understand your values. And over the last few months, Favre has shown us that he doesn’t value Black lives or Black athletes that want police to stop killing people that look like them. Because to Brett Favre, America is at its greatest when white people get to enjoy sports without being concerned about the humanity of Black athletes on the playing field.