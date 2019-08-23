Photo: Patrick Smith (Getty)

The International Ice Hockey Federation announced today that Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov will be suspended from international hockey for four years after testing positive for cocaine in late May. The statement says:

The case concerns a test indicating a prohibited substance, cocaine, according to section S6.a (non-specified substance) of the World Anti-Doping Code 2019 Prohibited List. The prohibited substance was found in a doping control which occurred on 26 May 2019 at the 2019 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship.

He will not be able to play with the Russian hockey team for four years. The suspension will not affect on his standing with the Washington Capitals.

Earlier this year, after video surfaced of Kuznetsov sitting next to two lines of white powder, he denied that he had used any illegal drugs. The NHL and the Capitals investigated, ultimately accepting Kuznetsov’s explanation for the video and closing the matter without punishment.

The NHL released a statement today from NHL Deputy Commissioner Bill Daly:

Unlike the IIHF, cocaine is not considered a performance enhancing drug and is therefore not a Prohibited Substance under the NHL/NHLPA Performance Enhancing Substances Program. Instead, it is considered a drug of abuse that is tested for and for which intervention, evaluation and mandatory treatment can occur in appropriate cases. Here, we understand that Mr. Kuznetsov has voluntarily sought help through the education and counseling program provided for in the NHL and NHLPA collective bargaining agreement and has agreed to a regular testing protocol relating to his involvement with that program. Mr. Kuznetsov has also agreed to an in-person meeting with Commissioner Gary Bettman to discuss his situation and review his conduct prior to the start of Training Camp preceding the 2019-20 season. We intend to reserve further comment on any additional actions that may or may not be taken with respect to today’s announcement (disciplinary or otherwise) pending the completion of the Commissioner’s meeting with Mr. Kuznetsov.

In a joint statement issued today from Kuznetsov and the Capitals, the player said: