"I'm About To Cuss On TV, I Need To Stop," Rays' Tyler Glasnow Says, Moments Before Cussing On TV

Maitreyi Anantharaman
Screenshot: @Cut4 (Twitter)

The Tampa Bay Rays clinched an American League wild-card spot—their first postseason berth since 2013—on Friday night with a 6-2 victory over the Blue Jays. They’ll face the A’s in the wild-card game Wednesday. To the enjoyment of 10–12 fans, the Rays have had one of their best regular seasons in a while, and improbably so.

The story of the season was injuries, Brandon Lowe’s shin, Blake Snell’s elbow and a bunch of others. Among those who spent time on the injured list was starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow, who was sidelined for four months, but hasn’t missed a beat since, and pitched four and a third hitless innings in Friday’s win. In the clubhouse later, while a sideline reporter wrung that fusty cocktail of beer and champagne from her hair, Glasnow warned her that he was so excited he might swear on television and then bellowed that the beer being poured on him was “so fucking cold!” mere seconds later. A man of his word.

After the Rays are offed by the A’s or Astros or Yankees or whoever, Glasnow can use the offseason to practice some new French swears, for when the team’s plans to decamp to Montreal come to fruition. Here’s a good one I know: Merde!

