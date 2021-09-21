It’s been a minute since we’ve heard from Iman Shumpert in the sports world.



The former defensive standout and NBA champion is taking on a new challenge on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, and his first performance looked pretty decent. I’m not going to lie.

If you know anything about Shumpert’s personal life you’d know his wife, Teyana Taylor, is a famous singer and dancer. So you know she would have had something to say if Shumpert went out there and danced like a BYU frat boy.

Former athletes are no stranger to the competition show, many athletes have even won the event. While athletes have a natural advantage on this show because of their footwork and athleticism, Shumpert could come into this competition with more expertise than any athlete has before. With Teyana as his at-home coach, it’s pretty unlikely that he’ll go out there tripping over his feet like a newborn lamb.

Most of America seemed to have liked Shumpert’s performance, but the judges didn’t see it the same way and only gave him a score of 21 out of 40.

While Shumpert was in the league he averaged 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.8 assists per night. In total, he earned nearly $50 million over his 10-year career. He is most known for his role on the legendary 2016 Cleveland Cavaliers team that came back from a 3-1 deficit to beat the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in seven games.

Early in his career, he served as an athletic role player for the Knicks. By the time he made it to Cleveland, he became more of a force on the defensive end and a guy who would occasionally knock down a few threes.

Hopefully, Shumpert can continue to have strong performances on Dancing with the Stars and make a strong push to win the competition.