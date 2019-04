Sure, Bryce Harper may have gone 3-for-5 with a double, a dinger, and three RBI in a dominant Phillies win over his form team, but one angry Nationals fan made a savage sign out of a grey “Bryce Arnold” image, framed by an oddly formatted and incomplete border, on a wrinkly and curling sheet of 8.5" x 11" copy paper. Truly this is the most devastating fan sign since the notorious “THE PATRIOTS CHEAT” incident.