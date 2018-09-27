Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Brewers beat the Cardinals Wednesday night in a tense 2–1 game. The result clinched at least a spot in the NL Wild Card game for the Brewers and for the Cubs, who sit at 92 wins apiece in the closest divisional race left in baseball. And there is one Cardinals rookie who is going to feel like absolute shit about it.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, with a man on first and two down, José Martínez punched a slow grounder up the line to third base. Rookie Adolis García, pinch-running at first, bolted for second as Mike Moustakas charged in from third base for a bare-handed play. And that’s when everything went to shit, for everyone:

The best part of this is catcher Erik Kratz flailing around wildly trying to make the tag, like Jean-Claude Van Damme when Bolo Yeung throws powder in his eyes in Bloodsport. Ahhhhhhh where is the bad man! The worst part of it is García virtually ushering two division foes into the playoffs when he stumbles and falls after rounding third. Poor guy. The Cardinals are now one-and-a-half games back in the NL Wild Card race, with three left to play.