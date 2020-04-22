Italian Football Club Uses 6-Year-Old Boy's Uniform Design And It Is All The Joy We Need

Perhaps no country could use a smile more than Italy considering how it’s been ravaged by the coronavirus. We could probably all use a smile, to be honest. So let’s thank a 6-year-old and Serie B club Pescara Calcio 1936 for this.



Photo : Twitter

In order to lighten the mood however little they could, Pescara had a competition for children to design their shirt for next season, as well as give kids quarantined in their house a project. Luigi D’Agostino (what else could his name be?) won with this... well, Botticelli and de Chirico are raising a negroni somewhere.

One simply has to marvel that even amongst the beauty — rainbow, waves, blue sky — the dolphin is still focused on the header he must execute. The duality of existence, perfectly illustrated, I must say.

Hopefully more teams do something similar, and we can have dolphins and rainbows squaring off against lightning bears or laser dinosaurs that also makes us think about the complications of life.