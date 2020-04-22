Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Soccer

Italian Football Club Uses 6-Year-Old Boy's Uniform Design And It Is All The Joy We Need

Sam Fels
Filed to:coronavirus
coronaviruscovid-19PescaraPescara Calcio 1936
Save

Perhaps no country could use a smile more than Italy considering how it’s been ravaged by the coronavirus. We could probably all use a smile, to be honest. So let’s thank a 6-year-old and Serie B club Pescara Calcio 1936 for this.

Illustration for article titled Italian Football Club Uses 6-Year-Old Boys Uniform Design And It Is All The Joy We Need
Photo: Twitter
Advertisement

In order to lighten the mood however little they could, Pescara had a competition for children to design their shirt for next season, as well as give kids quarantined in their house a project. Luigi D’Agostino (what else could his name be?) won with this... well, Botticelli and de Chirico are raising a negroni somewhere.

One simply has to marvel that even amongst the beauty — rainbow, waves, blue sky — the dolphin is still focused on the header he must execute. The duality of existence, perfectly illustrated, I must say.

Advertisement

Hopefully more teams do something similar, and we can have dolphins and rainbows squaring off against lightning bears or laser dinosaurs that also makes us think about the complications of life.

Sam Fels

Have you ever looked at a dollar bill, man?

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Deadspin

‘Tiger King’ Made Me Question The Treatment of Wild College Mascots

Draymond Green Is Right About Kevin Durant. But He's Also Dead Wrong

The Most Underrated NHL Players Since 1990

MLB Would Be Making Texas-sized Screw Up With Latest Plan To Return