In The Middle Of All This, Did Trump Really Just Watch A Game From 2006 So He Could See Himself On TV?

Being a complete idiot who has no regard for anyone but himself, it makes perfect sense that Donald Trump would join other politicians in publicly moaning for sports to return, even though doing so is a horrendous idea that shouldn’t happen for several months.

“We have to get our sports back,” Trump said during his daily “briefing” on coronavirus on Tuesday, during which he announced the United States would stop contributing funds to the World Health Organization. “I’m tired of watching baseball games that are 14 years old.”



Fourteen is an awfully specific number, isn’t it? While Trump is a habitual liar and exaggerator, there’s something about this that seems like it stuck in his head.

Why 14 years? Well, 14 years ago was 2006. On Sunday night, Major League Baseball streamed a game on its Twitter account from that year: Game 7 of the National League Championship Series between the St. Louis Cardinals and New York Mets.

That game featured one of the greatest catches of all time, as Endy Chavez robbed Scott Rolen of what would have been a tie breaking home run in the sixth inning. The game also ended with a memorable moment, Adam Wainwright striking out Carlos Beltran looking at a curveball to clinch the pennant for St. Louis.

Trump would already know all of this, because he watched it all happen from right behind home plate.

Is it really possible that the President of the United States, amid a deadly pandemic that is hitting his country harder than any other on the planet, would watch a baseball game from a decade and a half ago… to see if he might be able to catch a glimpse of himself in his own great seats?

When the President of the United States is a complete idiot who has no regard for anyone but himself, it’s not just possible, it’s the most likely explanation for why he made such a specific complaint about what he can watch right now.