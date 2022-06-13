2022 marks the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson’s remarkable integration of Major League Baseball. To celebrate the barrier-breaking occasion, The HISTORY Channel is releasing After Jackie, an original documentary that delves deep into the impact of Robinson and the enormous obstacles he faced along the way – fighting against segregation, racial discrimination, and standing up for African Americans everywhere.



The documentary also explores the untold stories of Bill White, Curt Flood, and Hall of Famer, Bob Gibson, who picked up where Jackie left off advancing the status of Black players on and off the field, further integrating league rosters, and forcing the sport of baseball, and country, to change for the better.

The film features new and rare interviews with White and Gibson alongside former and current players like CC Sabathia, Mookie Betts, Ken Griffey Jr., and Joe Torre, as well as renowned sports journalists. Creators tapped MLB’s expansive media archive to showcase exclusive, rarely-seen footage of Robinson and his fellow trailblazers. After Jackie is produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter from UNINTERRUPTED, as well as Stanley Nelson, and director Andre Gaines in association with Major League Baseball and collaboration with The Jackie Robinson Foundation.

The two-hour documentary premieres Saturday, June 18th at 8PM ET/PT. Watch the trailer below.

For more content on Jackie and the other influential players who broke the color barrier check out The Impact Of Jackie.