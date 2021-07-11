Introducing the new Olympic sports that will totally bring in a new audience, dude

We’ll see five new sports at the 2021 Tokyo Games. Image : Getty Images

Back in 2016, the IOC added five new sports to Tokyo 2020. The move was seen by many as a way for Olympic organizers to appeal to the young people of the world — who are totally rad, bro.



Yes, the countercultural sports of skateboarding, surfing, and climbing will go mainstream this summer. Karate will also make its debut at the Games. Maybe the kids will be into that, too?



In addition to these four brand new sports, Baseball/Softball (which, for whatever reason, is classified by the IOC as one sport) will return to the Olympics.



So, you want to know more about these new events?

