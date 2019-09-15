Photo: David Purdy (Getty)

Iowa and Iowa State met last night and participated in the annual tradition of putting on the most consistently terrible rivalry game in college football. Last night’s edition of the clash truly lived up to its El Assico nickname, in no small part because of how Iowa State managed to finally lose it.



Before Iowa State could put the finishing touches on this shitpile, fans in attendance and at home had to sit through a sloppy, rainy game that was twice delayed by lightning for a total of two hours and six minutes. Then, with just under five minutes left to play, Iowa kicked a field goal to take an 18-17 lead. There was still plenty of time left on the clock for Iowa State to put together a game-winning drive, but on their very next possession they turned it over on downs at the Iowa 39-yard line.

But Iowa State wasn’t dead yet! Iowa couldn’t find a way to kill the game with just 1:52 left on the clock, and lined up to punt the ball back to Iowa State with 1:29 left to play. That’s when this happened:

That’s not what you’re supposed to do!