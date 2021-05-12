It appears that Anthony Davis dissed TF out of Spike Lee following Lakers' overtime win vs. Knicks

Huh? Screenshot : Spectrum SportsNet

Following a thrilling 101-99 victory over the New York Knicks last night, Anthony Davis apparently taunted Spike Lee, who was in attendance at Staples Center.

Advertisement

If you watched the TNT broadcast, you’d see AD raising his ear to listen to someone in the audience, and then double back seemingly because he needed a refresher, and then walked off the court. But on the Los Angeles local Spectrum Sportsnet Live, it looks as if Davis (who was then joined by LeBron James) taunted a visibly silent Lee standing and watching with his arms wrapped above his ass.

James also came in and seemed to wave at Lee, who did nothing.



Davis had 20 points on a poor 8-of-23 shooting with just six rebounds in the victory, but a win is a win is a win, especially when they now sit one game behind Portland and Dallas, who are tied for fifth, with LeBron James returning to the lineup tonight.

G/O Media may get a commission Exclusive for new customers Caliper CBD $35 at Caliper Use the promo code KINJATEN

Don’t know if Lee said anything to warrant such a response, or if Davis was just being excessive, but history tells us something probably happened prior.

Shit-talking is good for the soul, especially ahead of the playoffs. And, again, it was a great game last night.