Photo: Nuccio DiNuzzo (Getty)

Let’s check in on the Chicago White Sox:



Uh huh.

Oh boy.

Advertisement

On the face of it, it seems bad that MLB will for the first time in its history have to consider activating its “contingency plan” for how to continue operating a franchise after a disaster. But the future is extremely bright for the White Sox, who by 2020 should have most if not all of their players under contract actually healthy enough to play baseball.