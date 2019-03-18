If you tuned in to ESPNU this afternoon for a show called Bracketology, you apparently got an added bonus: A reveal of most of the bracket for this year’s NCAA women’s basketball tournament!



When ESPN came back to Bracketology from commercial at 3:15pm EDT, it began showing graphics of the women’s NCAA tournament regions on screen next to a discussion of the men’s bracket. The selection show for the women’s tourney isn’t until 7 tonight. Whoops!

Here’s the entire field, with an assist from ESPN’s graphics department. Click here to expand.

ESPN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Update, 4:54 p.m. ET: ESPN released a statement about the fuckup: