It took less than 24 hours for Seahawks to troll Deadspin by super-extending GM John Schneider

Pete Carroll and John Schneider, together for ... awhile longer now. Just great. Image : AP

The Seahawks have extended general manager John Schneider through the 2027 NFL Draft, which is making my eye twitch.

This is literally the exact opposite of what I meant, Seahawks! The. Exact. Opposite. Apparently ownership doesn’t read Deadspin, or they would have seen that I explicitly highlighted that John Schneider is ruining the Seahawks, not building them up. (Or perhaps they do read us and they escalated this process just to torture me.)

It is taking every fiber of strength and self-control that I possess not to go on a wild, expletive-laden rant about the idiocy of this move. I can’t. I just… what?

So, in case you missed my article yesterday, John Schneider fell into two straight elite draft classes and has done jack shit since other than allowing the offensive line to annually be a major clusterfuck and dismantling one of the greatest defenses in league history — but sure let’s give him big money and keep him around for seven more drafts.

It’s going to be so, so awesome when Russell Wilson decides to leave in free agency in three years because he realizes that the team assembled around him can only go as far as he can take them by himself and that the head coach would literally rather win by four points than by 21, because he simply wants to play not to lose instead of to win.

Pete Carroll said yesterday that he reined in the offense when the defense started playing better ... and I wasn’t happy.

The coaching is outdated. The roster sucks. The cap situation is terrible. But sure, yeah, let’s just reward the GM who got us here. This is going to end super-duper well.