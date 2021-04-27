It was Old-Timers' Night at Madison Square Garden

Chris Paul was ON Image : Getty Images

I could have sworn there would be some sort of sign when the Knicks returned to relevancy. Unpredicted bird migrations, horses running through the streets, green skies, things of that nature. Knicks fans have been waiting...well, most of my adult life for the chance to be as obnoxious as their Yankees or Giants brethren.



Advertisement

The Knicks’ nine-game win-streak certainly had them stretching their vocal chords and warming up the jaws as they stepped to the mic. But Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns, the first real team the Knicks have seen in this streak, hit pause on that with a 118-110 win on Broadway.

And it was sealed by Paul finding some Old Man Magic in the 4th quarter.

It started with this step-back to put the Suns up six:

Screenshot : NBA.com

After Julius Randle pulled the Knicks within three with a triple from the corner, Paul came up with this Cirque de What The Fuck:



Screenshot : NBA.com

After a Knicks turnover, Paul iced the game from somewhere near Grand Central:

Screenshot : NBA.com

Advertisement

Paul’s late-game showmanship was joined by Devin Booker’s 33, and helped cancel out fellow basketball Methuselah Derrick Rose’s 22 off the bench to lead the Knicks. It must’ve done Jon Stewart and Chris Rock sitting at courtside good to see two of their contemporaries provide hope for all those who make that noise getting off the couch.

