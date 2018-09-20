Photo: Justin K. Aller (Getty)

CNN has a copy of the upcoming Stormy Daniels book and reported today several stories in it—including one part where Daniels talks about an experience with Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger who, to the surprise of no one, was hanging out with Donald Trump in 2006 at a Lake Tahoe hotel.

The hotel isn’t named in the CNN report, but in a previous interview Daniels said that Trump was staying at the penthouse at Harrah’s when they met in 2006. Roethlisberger was staying at a different hotel, which was where she met him.

Here’s how CNN summarized that part of the book:

Daniels says she saw Trump the next day after they had sex when he invited her to a club in the VIP section of a golf course (it was in a club at her hotel). That is where she met Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, she says. He was chatting with Trump, and at the end of the night Trump asked Roethlisberger to walk her up to her hotel room. She says he asked her for a “good night kiss.” She refused. She says he pushed lightly on her door as they stood outside her hotel room. “I was terrified. I am rarely terrified,” Daniels wrote, saying Roethlisberger responded, saying, “’Come on.’” She closed the door and writes that Roethlisberger “stood outside, not leaving” while knocking at her door for several minutes but eventually left.

Three years later, in 2009, a woman sued Roethlisberger in civil court, saying Roethlisberger had raped her in 2008 in the penthouse suite at Harrah’s in Lake Tahoe. Ten months after the lawsuit, police in Milledgeville, Ga., investigated the quarterback for sexual assault; Roethlisberger wasn’t charged, but issues included that one of the first police officers on the scene was a sergeant who had been posing with the quarterback for a photo earlier in the evening. The lawsuit was settled in 2012.

CNN reported that Roethlisberger’s representatives didn’t reply to their request for comment.