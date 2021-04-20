It's 4:20 on 4/20, let's fire one up for the sports heroes who smoke weed

It’s green day! Image : Getty Images

With every 4/20 that goes by, sports leagues seem to care less and less about weed. As they should.



Recreational and medical marijuana is already legal in most states where pro leagues play. Plus, MLB recently removed the drug from its list of banned substances; the NBA will not test for it this season; and the NHL and NFL have stopped suspending players if they test positive. Hell, the UFC is even looking into psychedelics to combat brain injuries.

But despite accelerating legalization efforts and there’s still this assumption that marijuana and athletics do not mix.

Well, here are some pro athletes who beg to differ. Nearly all of them are retired, meaning they’re free to say whatever the hell they want about that stuff your parents still call “grass.”

Some athletes use the drug to calm pre-game nerves, others use it to deal with mental and physical pain, and some just use it because… why not?

This is just a small fraction, by the way, of the many athletes who use marijuana for both pain management and fun.