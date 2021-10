It’s a Trash Talking Tuesday on Deadspin, and today I’m trashing the Detroit Lions.

Here we go again. They are off to an 0-6 start and look pathetic. Remember the Lions went 0-16 in 2008. Right now, they look like they are headed to 0-17 this season.

And new coach Dan Campbell — who talked about biting kneecaps in the offseason and other crazy stuff — hasn’t changed the culture and made an inch of progress with this franchise.