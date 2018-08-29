Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez will always have a gun on him, according to his 2013 Instagram post featuring a quote never actually said by Hitler. Wouldn’t that be dangerous if he dove for a fly ball?

Just like former Red Sox star pitcher Curt Schilling, Martinez couldn’t resist proving some point with a neatly packaged message and a pic of Hitler. It even has the unnecessary apostrophe. The people you’d expect to defend Martinez—hey, there’s Curt—think people are outraged because the outfielder dared to mention Hitler, when it’s actually because Martinez is talking out of his ass.

Martinez addressed the post before Tuesday’s game against the Marlins. “It was one of those things where I saw the quote, and I saw the meme, and it was terrible,” he said.

When asked if he regretted posting the pro-gun rights meme, Martinez said this, which is impossible to comprehend: “I mean, if anyone reads it, anyone will see that that’s not what I meant by it. I meant the exact opposite by it, you know, if you read it. And see it.”

As Martinez said at the end of his presser, he doesn’t want to talk about politics—maybe because it’ll reveal that he’s a big fan of Fox News and Donald Trump—but this doesn’t have to turn into a political debate, because there’s nothing to debate. The meme is bunk! The Nazi gun control argument is bunk! It’s all been proven to be wrong. Curt Schilling should serve as a cautionary tale of what happens when you double down on bullshit.