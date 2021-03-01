J.J. Watt is signed with Arizona, so can the Texans please free Deshaun Watson now?

Weight is over. Watt’s a Cardinal. Screenshot : Twitter: JJ Watt

Welp, it looks like years of inexcusable dysfunction, a souring relationship with a franchise QB, and a week of cryptic tweets have led us here.



J. J. Watt, one of the best players in Texans’ history, is now an Arizona Cardinal.

The three-time defensive player of the year is signing a two-year $31 million deal that has $23 million guaranteed according to reporting from Adam Schefter.

I guess now we can all stop trying to uncover hidden meanings in Watt’s tweets and figuring out ways to twist “Mitochondria” into an NFL franchise. Some of these were pretty funny though.

From a football aspect, Watt should make an impact on the Cardinals’ defense, which already features stellar secondary talent like Budda Baker and Patrick Peterson, if he decides to come back in free agency. Even though Watt is on the back nine of his career, he could still be a lethal threat on the defensive front when healthy. As any football mind knows, it only takes one true disruptive presence on the defensive line to completely change the way a team can get penetration into the backfield.

If you couple that with the offensive attack of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins, Arizona could be a legitimate NFC contender. On paper, It’s both a good fit for the Cardinals and a good fit for Watt.

The only thing crazy about Watt’s signing in the desert is the fact that Deshaun Watson is still being held hostage by the Texans organization. Now, I understand that there are some differences between Watt’s situation and Watson’s situation, but allowing Watt to choose his place of freedom further just highlights the mistreatment of Watson even more.

Texans, Please free this young star from this disaster. I don’t know how many times he has to tell you that he doesn’t want to play for you anymore. This is almost as cringeworthy as a guy in high school continuing to ask a girl to the prom with these public displays and the girl says no. How much public embarrassment will you take Houston?

Hopefully, Watt and the Cardinals can make it interesting this season in the NFC playoff picture against teams like Tampa Bay and Green Bay.