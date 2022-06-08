Federal investigations into the Washington Commanders’ ownership, revelations of sexual misconduct, and a too-little-too-late name change just didn’t do it for them, I guess. Really, are they under some sort of curse that forces them to humiliate themselves until they, like, carry Zero up the mountain or something?



Today’s newest update involves Washington’s defensive coordinator responding to a tweet about the January 6 insurrection with a tweet of his own two days ago — in a classic case of whataboutism, Jack Del Rio wrote, “Would love to understand ‘the whole story ‘ about why the summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property is never discussed but this is ???”

And, given the opportunity to take back a question on why people are discussing an attack on the Capitol Building during a press conference today — well, doubling down isn’t even the right phrase for it.

“I asked a simple question,” he said. “Why are we not looking into those things. People’s livelihoods are being destroyed, businesses are being burned down, no problem. And then we have a dustup at the Capitol, nothing burned down, and we’re gonna make that a major deal. We’ve got two standards.”

Yeah, you read that right. He referred to the January 6 insurrection as a “dustup.” Interesting that Del Rio’s standard seems to be “something burned down = bad, nothing burned down = fine.” Never mind that the storming of the Capitol building caused multiple deaths, both on the day itself and in the months of the aftermath. Never mind that the rioters seriously damaged the Capitol building — well, I guess as long as it wasn’t someone’s business, a few shattered windows and stolen items that ended up costing $30 million to protect and repair aren’t too much of a “major deal.” Not to mention that it was, you know, a calculated effort to overthrow the United States government urged on by government officials, unsuccessful though it was. But, sure — “a dustup” describes that accurately.

Del Rio played the American card — “I was just expressing myself, I think we all, as Americans, have the right to express ourselves.” I’m sure he thinks that the Capitol invaders were just Americans expressing themselves, though that same right is, naturally, not extended to those protesting police brutality, inequality, and racism. The guy probably looks back on the summer of 1968 and wonders why everyone was so upset that two people got assassinated when there were burned-down buildings to consider!

Before he joined the Commanders in 2020, Del Rio was the head coach of the Raiders between 2015 and 2017. What is it with Raiders coaches and these types of comments, man?

The “summer of riots, looting, and burning” that Del Rio talked about appears to refer to the summer of 2020, in which millions of Americans marched and protested following the murder of George Floyd. A nonprofit that researches violent conflict, ACLED, found that 93 percent of the protests that summer were peaceful. Within the seven percent, the toppling of Confederate statues and monuments are counted as “violent” protests. The Washington Post’s investigation found that only 3.7 percent of the protests involved vandalism or property destruction.

It’s also unclear who exactly Del Rio would want to look into the seven percent of violent protests from that summer — property destruction falls under local jurisdiction. (Of course, I’m being purposefully obtuse here — we all know exactly what he means and exactly who he’s talking about here.)

This is especially bold from someone who lives and works in Washington, D.C. Huge shoutout to the Commanders for selflessly giving us endless content to make fun of, though.

As of yesterday, the Commanders have no comment on Del Rio’s tweet, per PFT’s Mike Florio, who put it perfectly: “The [events of summer 2020] are discussed, primarily by those who believe that the organic reaction to police violence against minorities equates to a calculated, strategic, and sustained effort to sell a lie to the American public about the outcome of the 2020 election — and then to use a combination of Constitutional chicanery and brute force to overturn the will of the people.” And that about does it.