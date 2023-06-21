Trick Daddy didn’t use the word thug that much in his 2001 single, “I’m a Thug.” He also had the courtesy of softening the word in the chorus by having children sing a line before he drops the refrain “I’m a Thug.”

If she wanted to honestly use the phrase “no evidence” when talking to the media, I guess this was her strategy to fit into her remarks. But goodness, she used the word thug a lot. The news channel should have had a counter over her shoulder tallying every time she used the word, like that episode of South Park when Comedy Central didn’t bleep the word “shit.”

Fox News may not like Scapicchio implying that Jones has been wronged in any way because of his race, but they still might invite her on just to say thug over, and over again. Gutfield couldn’t fit the word in an entire show as many times as she did if he tried. It might even be too many times for Tucker Carlson in his newfound independence (or unemployment depending on your regard for him.)

Far be it from me to criticize attorneys for the methods they use in defense of their clients, but this from Scapicchio was intense. If I want to hear a white woman say “thug” repeatedly, I would attend an Evangelical Church service on Sunday.

I’m going to assume that in court Scapicchio will have a much better defense for Jones than shaming six Twitter accounts calling him a thug. If she doesn’t, the only way that Jones will play any defense in the coming years will be if plays for the Mean Machine.