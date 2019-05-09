Wednesday’s Red Sox-Orioles game was much more eventful than you might expect from a game featuring a Red Sox team climbing back from a rotten start and, well, the Orioles, who are trash. Chris Sale took a no-hitter into the sixth inning; later, after losing the no-no, Sale took out his frustration by dusting the Orioles for an immaculate seventh inning.

Advertisement

But by that point the damage was done, and the Orioles had tied the Red Sox at a run apiece. That score held up through nine innings, and into extra innings. Five-plus innings of no-hit pitching plus an immaculate inning is a lot to cast away in a loss to the goddamn Orioles, but that’s what the Red Sox were staring down in the bottom of the 11th inning, when Baltimore’s Trey Mancini lifted a Ryan Brasier 0–2 fastball deep to left center—a walk-off loss to the worst team in the American League.

But balls hit to center against the Red Sox have to make it past Jackie Bradley Jr., and that is a lot to ask of any inanimate object. Get a load of this ridiculous play:

Advertisement

For anyone else, that would be the play of their lifetime. For Bradley Jr., that’s just a Wednesday. The man is superhuman. They should make a big-budget action movie about his outfield heroics. The catch kept the Red Sox alive; in the top of the 12th, Andrew Benintendi smoked a game-winning dinger to right, and Boston held on for the 2–1 victory.