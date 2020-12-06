Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
NFL

Jaguars defy laws of nature with off-the-back deflection catch for TD

dfoote95
Dustin Foote
Filed to:glitches
glitchesJacksonville JaguarsMinnesota Vikings
Save
For a brief moment Sunday afternoon, the laws of physics were apparently defied.
For a brief moment Sunday afternoon, the laws of physics were apparently defied.
Screenshot: CBS

How is this physically possible?

Early in the first quarter, Mike Glennon lobbed a meatball 40-ish yards downfield. It should’ve been picked. Instead, the ball took a wild bounce off a Vikings defender’s back and went into the hands of rookie WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

Advertisement

I know, it doesn’t make sense. But here is the video for evidence.

Advertisement

Naturally, Jacksonville kicker Chase McLaughlin missed the extra point.

I watched this video three times before realizing it was Kris Boyd, not Harrison Smith, who deflected the football into the arms of Shenault.

G/O Media may get a commission
Samsung 55-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV
Samsung 55-inch LED 4K UHD Smart Tizen TV

And when FOX Sports went to a game break, they acted like this play was drawn up and well executed.

Ummm, no.

This play is straight out of your neighborhood turkey bowl.

Unfortunately for the Jags, they still have to play three quarters. There’s still a lot of game left, but the Jags are off to a surprisingly hot and lucky start in Minnesota.

Advertisement

Plus, the opening score has already made my Sunday less scary.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Deadspin
Is this disrespectful goal soccer’s equivalent of the bat flip?
Jarome Iginla is just a regular guy giving his thoughts on the weather
Sports Illustrated whiffs on Sportsperson of the Year qualifications
Is silence golden? Kyrie Irving about to find out after letting statement do the talking for him