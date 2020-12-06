Jaguars defy laws of nature with off-the-back deflection catch for TD

For a brief moment Sunday afternoon, the laws of physics were apparently defied. Screenshot : CBS

How is this physically possible?



Early in the first quarter, Mike Glennon lobbed a meatball 40-ish yards downfield. It should’ve been picked. Instead, the ball took a wild bounce off a Vikings defender’s back and went into the hands of rookie WR Laviska Shenault Jr.

I know, it doesn’t make sense. But here is the video for evidence.

Naturally, Jacksonville kicker Chase McLaughlin missed the extra point.

I watched this video three times before realizing it was Kris Boyd, not Harrison Smith, who deflected the football into the arms of Shenault.

And when FOX Sports went to a game break, they acted like this play was drawn up and well executed.

Ummm, no.

This play is straight out of your neighborhood turkey bowl.

Unfortunately for the Jags, they still have to play three quarters. There’s still a lot of game left, but the Jags are off to a surprisingly hot and lucky start in Minnesota.

Plus, the opening score has already made my Sunday less scary.