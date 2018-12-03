Photo: Joe Robbins (Getty Images)

When the dust finally cleared, America’s jaws were agape—a 6-0 thrashing visited upon the hapless Colts by the Jacksonville Jaguars, in football. “It doesn’t get more one-sided than that,” America said. In how many ways were the Colts dominated? Let’s enumerate them all:

OFFENSE: The Jacksonville Jaguars’ offense marched down the field not once but twice in scoring drives. A simple reading of the scoreboard tells you that the Colts failed to do so even once. Message to the Colts: perhaps if you had tried scoring points on offense, the game would have turned out differently. Oh that’s right—you did.

DEFENSE: The Colts’ Swiss-cheese-like defense utterly failed to stop the Jaguars from marching down the field in scoring drives, not once but twice. On the other side of the ball, the Jaguars’ defense stifled and stopped the Indianapolis Colts from scoring on every single drive of the entire game. Don’t believe me? Just take a look at the big scoreboard up there. (“0.”)

SPECIAL TEAMS: The Jaguars’ special teams unit conducted not one but two successful field goal attempts—hiking the ball, blocking, kicking it, and all—posting point after point after point after point after point after point on the scoreboard. A glance at the very same scoreboard tells a very different tale for their counterparts on the Colts’ special teams unit: not a single successful field goal conducted. This embarrassing performance gap was one of the root causes of the ultimate defeat of the squad from the Hoosier State.

There are other tertiary forms of domination as well but these are the main three.

