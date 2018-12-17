Jacksonville Jaguars v. Washington Racists “Week 15 action” news. What will be remembered from this day? Only these words:

“I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen;”

—Words being spoken by 65 persons from 38 different countries at the halftime of the Jacksonville Jaguars game—

“that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law;”

—A naturalization ceremony, performed under the eyes of Jaxon de Ville, and thousands of fans in teal; the day that these 65 persons became U.S. citizens; a day that they will remember fondly all their lives, long after questions of “who is the quarter back” or “what score” are forgotten—

“and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.”

—Words proudly stated by people who were formerly citizens of

GERMANY

VENEZUELA

CANADA

RUSSIA

JAMAICA

PHILIPPINES

DOMINICAN REPUBLIC

ALBANIA

ISRAEL

ITALY

COTE D’IVOIRE

NEPAL

MEXICO

BELIZE

URUGUAY

LIBERIA

INDIA

IRAQ

CUBA

PANAMA

NEW ZEALAND

COLOMBIA

IRAN

BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA

HUNGARY

VIETNAM

DOMINICA

CONGO (KINSHASA)

NIGERIA

ETHIOPIA

FIJI ISLANDS

PERU

SUDAN

CHINA

GUATEMALA

KENYA

NICARAGUA

BAHAMAS

but now are citizens of Jacksonville, by law.