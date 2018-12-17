Jacksonville Jaguars v. Washington Racists “Week 15 action” news. What will be remembered from this day? Only these words:
“I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen;”
—Words being spoken by 65 persons from 38 different countries at the halftime of the Jacksonville Jaguars game—
“that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law;”
—A naturalization ceremony, performed under the eyes of Jaxon de Ville, and thousands of fans in teal; the day that these 65 persons became U.S. citizens; a day that they will remember fondly all their lives, long after questions of “who is the quarter back” or “what score” are forgotten—
“and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.”
—Words proudly stated by people who were formerly citizens of
GERMANY
VENEZUELA
CANADA
RUSSIA
JAMAICA
PHILIPPINES
DOMINICAN REPUBLIC
ALBANIA
ISRAEL
ITALY
COTE D’IVOIRE
NEPAL
MEXICO
BELIZE
URUGUAY
LIBERIA
INDIA
IRAQ
CUBA
PANAMA
NEW ZEALAND
COLOMBIA
IRAN
BOSNIA & HERZEGOVINA
HUNGARY
VIETNAM
DOMINICA
CONGO (KINSHASA)
NIGERIA
ETHIOPIA
FIJI ISLANDS
PERU
SUDAN
CHINA
GUATEMALA
KENYA
NICARAGUA
BAHAMAS
but now are citizens of Jacksonville, by law.
