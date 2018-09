Blaine Gabbert. Blake Bortles. Bart Orglesby. Benet Brahmstocker-Quivit. This is: The Big Boys, of Football (NFL).

Once upon a time Blaine Gabbert played in Jacksonville, had his own car, his own apartment, no trouble with the law, was working towards his GED and even had a part time job at the Lil Champ. Now he lives in Tennessee and he’s all fucked up.

You do the math, buddy.