Whether we like to admit it or not, or agree with their tactics (and around here we will never let readers not remember that they’re “horrendous human beings”), the Paul brothers are injecting some much-needed life back into the world of boxing.



Jake, the eldest of the brothers has a fight scheduled for August 29 against former UFC Welterweight Champion Tyron Woodley. In a recent interview with TMZ, Paul invited a few of his fellow Ohioans to attend his upcoming bout. The biggest headlining name of course being “The King,” LeBron James.

Paul told James: “Pull up, baby!”

Paul seemingly wants everyone from Ohio to be there, especially since the fight is taking place in Cleveland. He’s also invited 14 Olympians from the Buckeye State and even sent a verbal invite out to Machine Gun Kelly as well. There’s no doubt Paul is trying to make this event super lit for Cleveland. (Trying being the operative word.)

Having James in the crowd for this event would certainly accomplish this. But it’s also a sneakily impressive marketing ploy. Attaching James’ name to the event, whether he shows up or not, should be good for a few extra buys. LeBron James stans are loyal to the chosen one, and will buy this fight, or even attend, just to catch a glimpse of James in the crowd.

So this isn’t the most shameless thing a Paul brother has ever done to sell a fight. Even if Paul’s excitement over potentially having James in the crowd during this fight is genuine, his team also knows that attaching the biggest name in Cleveland sports to this fight is sure to help them cash in.

And who knows, maybe Paul and his team have something special planned for after the fight if he can beat Woodley. Maybe Paul will challenge James to a showdown in the ring? Oh, come on, we all know stranger things have happened. I mean, this is the most interest boxing has seen in the mainstream in quite some time.

While I’m sure we already know the answer to James (not) getting in the boxing ring, if Paul were to present this challenge to LeBron, it would provide the largest PR pop of the night for sure — even if Paul never received a reply. And it will probably be the most exciting moment of the night since the fight probably won’t be all that entertaining.

Too bad they can’t get Max Kellerman to call this fight. Kellerman and Stephen A. Smith would be the cherry on top of this circus act.

While boxing purists won’t love this fight, they could at least mumble a “thanks” under their breath to the Paul brothers for shining some spotlight back on their sport.