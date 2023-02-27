Tommy Fury put an end to Jake Paul’s ‘hustle’ — thank God

Since suckers are born every minute, it means that the world is full of them. And for the past few years, Jake Paul — and his brother Logan — have been scamming “sports” fans like tourists who keep trying their luck at three-card monte. But, eventually, every fraud gets exposed. Mike Tyson once said, “Everybody has a plan until they get punched in the mouth.” Ironically, Tyson was in attendance on Sunday when Tommy Fury — an actual boxer — gave Paul his first career loss.

A replica always looks real until you put it next to something authentic.

“If he wants a rematch, bring it on,” said the winner, who also happens to be Tyson Fury’s brother. You see, Paul had a rematch clause put into his contract if he lost. However, there wasn’t one if he won. It’s the kind of cowardly act you would expect from a man who conveniently mentioned that he got sick twice during training camp in the post-fight interview after his first career loss.

Advertisement

“I’ve already won in life,” Paul said trying to distract people from the fact that he just took an L. “I’ve won in every single way. I have an amazing family, amazing friends, amazing work ethic. I made it farther than I ever thought I would and beyond. This is a humbling experience. I’ll take it on the chin and come back.”

G/O Media may get a commission Save 97% Microsoft Excel for Accounting Expert Bundle Become an Excel expert

This course will cover transactions for common data input forms, setting up worksheets, opening balances, sub-ledgers, entering the first month of transactions, entering data to track current month and YTD information, bank reconciliations, and how to adjust entries in financial statements. Buy for $20 at StackSocial Advertisement

But despite whatever excuses Paul gave, the final tally read (74-75, 76-73, 76-73) in a split decision that had no business being split. The numbers shouldn’t have been that close. Fury landed more punches (88 to 49), threw more (302 to 157), and landed more jabs (39 to 25) and power shots (49 to 24).

Advertisement

What made Sunday’s bout so enjoyable was that it was the predicted outcome for Paul that many of us had been waiting for. And while we didn’t know when his first loss was coming, its eventual arrival was inevitable. When Snoop Dogg said “There are two things in life you can’t play with. This boxing, and this pimpin’,” he was talking about Nate Robinson — whom Paul once demolished in the ring. The former NBA star looked like a fool as the “Youtube sensation” pummeled him. However, while it was clear that Robinson was “playing boxing,” the night gave a shot in the arm to Paul’s career — who, like Robinson, was also mimicking a fighter.

Advertisement

Coming into Sunday, Paul had wins over Ali Eson Gib, Robinson, Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley — twice, and Anderson Silva. Basically, a bunch of dudes you’ve never heard of, an ex-NBA player who had no business in a boxing ring, and some MMA guys who can fight but not box. Fury was Paul’s first real bout against what many would deem a real boxer. And instead of taking that seriously, given that his popularity was created by beating non-boxers, Paul acted like a child when he was asked about how he’d handle the inevitable — losing.

“I don’t train to lose. I feel like maybe that’s probably your mindset,” said Paul when Bomani Jones asked him about what would happen when he faced defeat.

Advertisement

“My question is, this has worked because we’re all surprised that you keep winning these fights, right? But if somebody does beat you, how much interest stays in this when it stops being surprising?” asked Jones.

“I don’t know who the fuck you are,” replied Paul. Well, he does now.

Bomani Jones Jake Paul Interview Clip | Game Theory with Bomani Jones | HBO

Boxing is a sport in which people will watch every one of your fights for the sole purpose of hoping that they’ll see you lose. And apparently, Jake Paul never realized that much of the attention he’s received wasn’t due to people liking him, but from those of us who were ready to see the end of this charade. And once you’ve been exposed as fraud there isn’t much you can do to redeem yourself. Jake and Logan Paul are the new Milli Vanilli. And like that infamous duo from the 1980s, it’s time for them to go away — forever.