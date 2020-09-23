Jalen Rose's Breonna Taylor shout-out takes EPSN to commercial break

Jalen Rose used his platform during the NBA Finals on Wednesday Night to voice his support for Breonna Taylor. Image : ( Getty Images )

Sorry ESPN, Jalen Rose ain’t sticking to hoops.

The ESPN NBA analyst used halftime of the network’s broadcast of Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals to call out the city of Louisville for failing to issue indictments in the death of Breonna Taylor.

Advertisement

“It would be a great day to arrest the cops that murdered Breonna Taylor!” yelled Rose as the show headed to commercial break.

Have a listen:

Advertisement

Hours earlier in Louisville, a grand jury decided not to hand down an indictment on any charges related to homicide against any of the officers responsible for the death of Taylor, who was asleep in her apartment when cops conducted a ‘no-knock’ raid of her home. Only one of the officers was indicted, hit with three counts of wanton endangerment, a Class D felony with a maximum penalty of five years in prison, for firing bullets into neighboring apartments. Taylor’s shooting? Nothing.

Under the direction of President James Pitaro, ESPN has shifted its focus to sports and away from commentary outside the games it covers. But clearly Rose, a former NBA star, went off-script.