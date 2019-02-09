Saturday afternoon’s Millrose Games had to be temporarily put on hold when Jamaican distance runner Kemoy Campbell collapsed while performing his rabbiting, or pacing, duties during the men’s 3000-meter race.

Campbell can be seen collapsing near the shot put area and did not immediately responding to contact from nearby personnel. Police and paramedics soon arrived and reportedly had to use a defibrillator on his unconscious body. Some have speculated that he was revived and taken to a nearby hospital, but no official word on his condition has been made.

The Twitter account for The Armory, where the games are being held, posted the following statement after Campbell was taken off the track:

USA Track & Field tweeted out a statement of support for Campbell.

We will update this post with more information as it becomes available.