NFL

New York Giant sleeper cell does its job, prevents the Eagles from another title

Kadarius Toney and James Bradberry’s impact on Philly’s Super Bowl loss can’t be overstated

By
Sean Beckwith
Eagles’ James Bradberry talks about THE play after the Super Bowl.
Eagles’ James Bradberry talks about THE play after the Super Bowl.
Image: Getty Images

Sunday night could’ve been really shitty for New York Giants’ fans. The Philadelphia Eagles were on the precipice of a second Super Bowl win in six years, lighting the Empire State Building green (again), and it’s enough to make you abstain from cheesesteaks for at least a few months. Yet, when it mattered most, former Giants had a massive impact on the outcome of the game.

In-season trade acquisition Kadarius Toney hauled in a 5-yard TD to give Kansas City a 28-27 lead early in the fourth quarter. Six snaps later after the extra point, kickoff, and an Eagles’ three-and-out, Toney returned a punt 65 yards to the four yard line that set up another Chiefs score that pushed the lead to 35-27.

Former Giants had a huge impact on the Super Bowl

Say what you want about Yung Joka’s time in New York, he punched a Cowboy. He’s an honorary Giant for at least a couple more seasons. Add in that he helped beat an Eagles team that pistol-whipped New York a month ago and talked shit while doing it, and he might be Big Blue for life.

However, another former Giant was at the center of the game’s most talked about play, the holding call on third and long that allowed Kansas City to run the clock down to 11 seconds for a game-winning field goal. James Bradberry, the cornerback who jumped from New York to Philly in the offseason, was the Eagle flagged for defensive holding.

To make matters worse, he admitted to holding after the game.

Thank you, James. Now, anytime Eagles fans bring up that call, and they will for-ev-er, we have confirmation of a penalty from the culprit. Should’ve been called, shouldn’t have been called, it was called, and it was A-OK with me.

I know a lot of Chiefs fans and a lot of Giants fans, so I couldn’t be happier with the outcome. It just so happens that former members of Big Blue had a massive impact on the Eagles’ late-game collapse. Such is life. Have a good offseason, Philly. Hahahahaha.

