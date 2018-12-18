Photo: Eric Christian Smith (AP)

James Harden is one of the very best basketball players in the world and the NBA would be worse off without his handles and shooting and creative abilities. He’s also an annoying pile of crap!



Harden’s history of exploiting the rule book and getting points in the most aggravating ways possible is rich, but last night brought us the most James Harden-ass play of his career. Look at this shit:

What we have here damn double step-back jumper that lead to a shooting foul and three free throws in the final minute of a three-point game. This is a sequence of events designed specifically to wound NBA fans who are tired of James Harden’s shit. It is a bullet into their chests.

The Rockets won the game 102-97. Harden finished the game with 47 points and made 15 of his 16 free-throw attempts. Puke!