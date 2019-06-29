James Harden is currently in China doing one of those promotional tours where he visits some cultural landmarks, shoots some hoops at an outdoor half-court to a crowd of fans, and does various other silly things all while donning apparel of the company that sponsors him. But during his tour, photos emerged of The Beard getting pulled over by Chinese traffic police.



The stop didn’t lead to anything substantial other than these mildly-entertaining photos. As Unus Alladin from the South China Morning Post reports, “It is not known whether he was given a traffic citation or whether police in Shanghai had any idea who Harden was.”

Harden had apparently been driving around the city in his normal-sized motorized bike that he dwarfs to make it look like a toy with his 6-foot-5 frame. Prior to this stop, a fan had taken video of walking towards Harden and his fellow bike-riding pals to welcome him to the country and send him well wishes.

Let’s hope this stop doesn’t do too much damage to Harden’s social credit score.