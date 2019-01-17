Screenshot: Twitter

The Memphis Grizzlies were never really in their Wednesday night loss to the Milwaukee Bucks, falling behind by double digits in the first quarter, later trailing by 31 points, and eventually yanking their starters at around the 25-minute threshold. The only positives to take away from the game, for Memphis, were small moral victories, like JaMychal Green dunking a flopping Ersan Ilyasova into the afterlife.

Ilyasova is a prolific charge-taker, in part because he hasn’t been able to jump more than an inch or two off the ground in several years, and so this is all he has left by way of rim-protection. Thankfully, he’s usually pretty good at it! He anticipates drives really well and has a knack for getting to a spot early enough, to say nothing of his skill at selling contact with a nice dramatic fall. Here he theatrically threw his upper body backward on contact, but his heels were inside the restricted area, and so the flop only served to highlight the extraordinary violence of Green’s huge fucking jam. That’s the price you pay!



Memphis came into this season needing everything to go exactly right in order to contend for a playoff spot in the brutal West. Everything has not gone right. Instead, the Grizzlies are starting to circle the drain, losing 14 of 17 and sagging to 14th in the West, ahead of only the putrid Phoenix Suns. Things are headed in a very crappy direction. Gather ye massive poster dunks while ye may, and so forth.