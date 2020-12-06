Jarome Iginla is just a regular guy giving his thoughts on the weather

NHL star Jarome Iginla on Boston weather: Pretty tough, we’re from Canada, so it’s not too crazy. Screenshot : Boston 25 News

About 15 years ago, I was riding on the 1 train in Manhattan with two friends, and when we got off the train, one of them asked me if I had peeked over John Turturro’s shoulder and gotten a look at the script he was reading.



“I was sitting next to John Turturro?” I replied, having been totally unaware that I was sitting next to the Emmy-winning actor. I saw him in “Quiz Show,” too, so I knew who he was, and I was a little embarrassed not to have noticed. But hey, that’s pretty cool, “Stars, they’re just like us!” isn’t just a magazine feature, everyone really is human.

Like, for instance, Boston-area human Jarome Iginla, was out driving in Saturday night’s snowstorm when he got to experience a thrill known to several Boston-area humans when he appeared as an ordinary Boston-area human relaying his experience of a Boston-area news event for Channel 25 News.

Following comments by Boston-area human Nancy Nieves that she just wanted to “get home and stay inside, I cannot do this,” Iginla said that while he likes snow, this storm “might be a little too much.”



Iginla’s experience showed, in the words of reporter Litsa Pappas, that traveling through the storm was “a challenge, even for those who are used to this.” That’s because Iginla, it turns out, has not always been a Boston-area human. He began his life as a Canadian human.

“Pretty tough, we’re from Canada, so it’s not too crazy,” Iginla told Channel 25 and its viewers. “I mean we got some winter tires. Used to this growing up, so, it’s not great. I’ll tell you, you get through some tough stretches, but if you don’t go too fast it’s doable.”

Good stuff. What luck to find a Canadian-born human in the Boston area on a snowy night. That’s perfect for a local news story about the snowstorm.

Iginla got his name on the Channel 25 website, but unfortunately did not get the thrill of a chyron with his name on it.

It’s not the first time someone has had the local news experience but not their name on television. It happened to another Canadian on a report about better weather, Roberto Luongo.

Adrian Peterson once got interviewed about road rage and had some interesting thoughts… and then the reporter realized who he was when he said what his name was.

Or there’s the other way to go about it, presenting Klay Thompson as an “NBA champion” for a story about New York City sidewalk scaffolds.

Thompson, a San Francisco-area human, did get his name on a chyron.