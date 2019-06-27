Photo: Jim McIsaac (Getty)

Mets pitcher Jason Vargas had one of his best starts of the season last night, holding the Phillies to just three hits and two earned runs through 6.1 innings while striking out 10. The Mets still lost the game, of course, but Vargas’s strong start apparently left him feeling a bit sassy. In the locker room after the game, Vargas once again talked about an incident from last weekend during which he said, “I’ll knock you the fuck out, bro,” to a reporter that was being yelled at by Mets manager Mickey Callaway. Vargas and Callaway had previously taken turns bumbling through half-assed explanations and apologies for the incident, but this time Vargas implied that some important information is missing from the story.



“I don’t think all the information is really out there,” Vargas said. “I don’t think this is a time to get into that. But I think that anybody that knows me, anybody that has played with me, there’s never been a situation like that. So to think it happened out of the blue, it’s foolish.”

Intriguing! I’m intrigued! I certainly would like to hear more from Vargas about what specifically about the story of him threatening to beat up a reporter in the clubhouse has gone untold. Thankfully, one of the reporters present asked pushed on.

“Well because it’s over,” said Vargas in response to a question about why he hasn’t told his side fo the story. “Our organization made a statement. We put an end it to it, but I think it’s pretty obvious that all the info isn’t out there.”

Jason Vargas, you have violated the first and most sacred rule of being messy, which states that you cannot tell people that you are in possession of some juicy piece of information only to then refuse to divulge that information. As punishment you are sentenced to several more months of playing for the Mets.