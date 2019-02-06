LeBron James is an only child. This is a fact. Has the independence and pathological need for affirmation he picked up as an only child held him back, made him a bad teammate, and caused “organizational toxicity” at every one of his four NBA stops? If this extremely stupid question somehow seems like the ideal subject for a 21-minute television debate, great news: Jason Whitlock’s got you covered.



Whitlock began today’s edition of All Takes Matter with a drowsily delivered and completely nonsensical monologue in which he claimed as fact that LeBron is destined never to ascend to true greatness because of the psychological trauma he endured as a result of growing up outside of a traditional family structure. As it happens, this is not dissimilar to Whitlock’s take last week, in which he asserted that black people hate the Patriots because all their white players come from two-parent families. Thankfully, his co-hosts called him out for being an inscrutable grouch this time around, although they still managed to argue about this for over 20 minutes. Dan McQuade and I have assembled a highlight reel, because God knows nobody else should have to watch the full thing.

Stay tuned for next week’s sequel, “Is De’Aaron Fox Going To Be Held Back By Having An Apostrophe That Early In His First Name?”