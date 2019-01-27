Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Here’s the most Pro Bowl shit ever: Jason Witten broke the Pro Bowl trophy while trying to award it to AFC team members Patrick Mahomes and Jamal Adams.



They eventually fixed it, and it was an honest mistake. Who could possibly blame Witten for believing that the correct way to hold this trophy was from the flimsiest section, as opposed to its sturdy base?

Unfortunately, this was just the latest of Witten’s struggles from this game. Earlier, he said Colts tight end Eric Ebron was one of Mahomes’s favorite targets of this past year. While Mahomes played at an MVP-caliber level this season, I don’t think he was good enough to be throwing touchdown passes to offensive players on other teams.

What a perfect announcer for this event.