Photo: Joe Robbins (Getty)

Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten is easing into his post-NFL career as a color commentator, and he’s still got some kinks to work out. During last night’s preseason game between the Ravens and Colts, Witten whipped out his telestrator pen to break down a simple edge rush for the fans watching at home:

If post-play analysis continues to give Witten trouble, he can just follow former teammate Tony Romo’s lead and start calling out what each play is going to be before the ball is snapped. People love that shit.