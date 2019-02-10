There weren’t a lot of highlights for the Lakers in the second half of their game against the Sixers on Sunday, but thankfully JaVale McGee was around to make things somewhat entertaining. After Tobias Harris rotated away from McGee in the post, the Los Angeles big man still hadn’t been passed the ball, leaving McGee no other choice but to let out a high-pitched screech to get Kyle Kuzma’s attention. The scream worked out in everyone’s favor as he scored the layup shortly after getting the ball.

Personally, I’m in favor of this clip replacing the Wilhelm scream in all movies from here on out.