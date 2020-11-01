Javon Wims gives C.J. Gardner-Johnson a two-piece special with no fries

Javon Wims inexplicably punches CJ Gardner-Johnson multiple times in the helmet during the Bears’ game with the Saints. Screenshot : NFL on FOX

Chicago wide receiver Javon Wims was ejected today after randomly hitting a Saints player in the face… twice.

In one of the oddest fights in professional sports history, Wims marched up to New Orleans defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson and just smacked him twice, apparently out of nowhere following a play that had nothing to do with either of them.

Football fights are always stupid because of the simple fact that you’re trying to punch people who already have helmets on. But to each their own.



Clearly, Wims didn’t care about any of that during his attack against Gardner-Johnson. It’s not clear what made Wims act this way but I can understand the frustration. I would be ready to hit someone too if I played on a team that was 5-2 but still trash.



Shoutout to Gardner-Johnson for eating both of Wims’ hits and looking completely unbothered by the confrontation. After apparently snatching Gardner Johnson’s chain, Wims landed his first hit and the Saints DB just looked at the Bears receiver like he was completely irrelevant. It wasn’t until the second hit that Gardner Johnson realized he was in a fight.



Wims was ejected and will likely face fines from the league office. Hopefully, the reason for the altercation will be explained after the game.

