Jay Williams claims hacker made him forget about basic basketball history

Former Duke star and current ESPN analyst Jay Williams was under fire yesterday after a tweet was sent out from his account congratulating new Celtics head coach Ime Udoka on becoming the next man in charge in Boston.



There was only one problem: the tweet said Udoka was the first head coach of color for the Celtics, which is far and away the furthest thing from the truth. Udoka is actually the sixth head coach of color for the storied organization, following in the footsteps of notable names such as Bill Russell, KC Jones, and Doc Rivers.

Boston is also the first organization to hire a Black coach in Russell a little more than 50 years ago. Russell won two of his record 11 championships as a player-coach.

As you can imagine, people went in on Williams for the tweet over his perceived lack of knowledge.

Williams would later get on Twitter and say that he did not tweet that message and that his password had been changed.

“As it relates to the Boston Celtics tweet that came from my account a couple of hours ago,” claimed Williams. “I did not post that & my passcode has now been changed.”

Williams has become a very unpopular figure in NBA circles this season. T here was the controversy surrounding a conversation that he had with Kevin Durant earlier in the playoffs that made it to ESPN airwaves, which caused many people to start to question his credentials . LeBron James has even become seemingly perturbed with Williams at times.

I don’t know whether or not Williams sent this tweet out himself or he got hacked or someone in his team sent it out for him, I have no idea. All I do know is that this isn’t going to help his public perception that had taken a hit this postseason.

This isn’t a good look for this man.