Jayson Tatum scores 60 in epic comeback over Spurs

Jayson Tatum lifts his son, Deuce, after the game. Photo : Getty Images

It’s been a long, eventful year for Jayson Tatum. There was a bout with COVID- 19, and Tatum, a healthy, 23-year-old superstar athlete, needed an inhaler before games.

But Tatum went off for 60 points in Friday’s insane 143-140 overtime win over the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs led by as much as 32 points in the first half, but Tatum and the Celtics managed to take it to overtime with a furious second-half rally.

Tatum scored 31 of his 60 in the fourth and overtime. His 60 matched a franchise record – and it’s a quite historic franchise, if you didn’t know – set by some guy named Larry Bird against the Hawks in 1985.

Tatum, 23 years and 58 days old, became the second-youngest player to ever hit 60 in a game, edging out another legend, Jerry West (23 years, 234 days), who was the youngest to ever do it before Devin Booker’s 70-point effort at age 20 in 2017.