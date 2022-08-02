



It’s not Jeanie Buss’ fault that her Twitter got hacked. It happens to famous people all of the time — at least that’s what they all tell us after something embarrassing happens on their accounts.

I sincerely doubt that the owner of one of the most well-known sports franchises in the world decided in the middle of the night to scam people into buying Playstation 5’s that they’ll never receive. Committing financial crimes under her verified account to hopefully make a few thousand dollars? The Buss family doesn’t have Steve Ballmer money, but it’s highly doubtful that Jeanie needs a little extra to account for inflation rent increases in California.

That doesn’t make it any less hilarious though. Buss hadn’t posted since Bill Russell died on Sunday and she retweeted a video of Kobe Bryant talking about him — because it was absolutely necessary for her to mention Bryant at that moment. She went to bed on Monday night — probably with her phone on Do Not Disturb — as messages and calls are pouring in telling her that her account has been hacked. She then wakes up on Tuesday to see a pinned tweet under her blue check mark about her selling PS5s “for charity,” and a chance to go to a game.

There’s a good chance the Lakers’ social media director was working before 9 a.m. today, figuring out how to take down the posts and get the account back under Buss’ control. Oh, social media.

It reminds me of Bad Boys II when rats were eating Johnny Tapia’s money. He acknowledged that it was a very stupid problem to have, “but it is a problem, nonetheless.” Here Buss is with a new coaching staff and most of the same roster that last season went 33-49, featuring the final year of Russell Westbrook’s $205 million contract.

Kawhi Leonard will b e back in uniform this season for the Los Angeles Clippers, and she has to fend off a continuously growing Golden State Warriors fan base in her town as they have won their fifth championship in eight seasons while the Lakers have missed the playoffs in two of the last four. Training camp starts late next month and what is her first order of business on the second day of August, trying to regain control of a personal social media account, and her mentions being flooded with jokes about trading Westbrook for a gaming system. Since the hacker was capable of getting into her account, maybe the person is also bright enough to have some good ideas about how to trade him. Nothing beats a failure but a try, right?

This is also Buss’ second social media mishap of the summer. The first was no hack. The night before the Fourth of July, she decided to tweet out that she misses Bryant because he understood that everything falls into place as long as the team is put first. Not the best decision to make, especially during a slow news cycle season, after your team finished with its worst winning percentage in five years and was a mess fit for its own “Black Ink Crew” or “Real Housewives” series.

By 11:15 a.m. the hacker’s tweets had been removed from her account, she tweeted from the Los Angeles Lakers account that she had been hacked and instructed people not to give the account any money, or to engage with it until the Lakers confirm that the hacker has been removed.

It might be time for her to deactivate that account, at least until the Lakers can muster a winning streak in 2022-23. They currently have a starting lineup that includes Westbrook, Talen Horton-Tucker, and Avery Bradley. If the Lakers being the season on a three-game losing streak and someone hacks Buss’ account and tweets five turd emojis, it would be awesome, but it would also destroy what little team chemistry they have.

While it’s always fun to make jokes about the Lakers, if TNT is going to put them on television every other week, I need to be able to take them a little bit seriously. Jeanie Buss’ Twitter only has so much entertaining material.